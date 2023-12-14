Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.09.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $215.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $216.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

