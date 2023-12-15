1,148 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.83 and a 200 day moving average of $435.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $483.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.