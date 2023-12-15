1,227 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1405 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

