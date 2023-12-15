1,516 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 178.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $353.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

