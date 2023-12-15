153,360 Shares in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.66% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 314,069 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Identiv by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Identiv by 412.5% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Identiv by 116.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.53. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

