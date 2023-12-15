158,498 Shares in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 158,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.65% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Price Performance

Asure Software stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asure Software

About Asure Software

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.