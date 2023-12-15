2,669 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $165.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.60. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.