2,800 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,816,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $131.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

