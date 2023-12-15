408 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Price Performance
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
