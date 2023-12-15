408 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.