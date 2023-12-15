415 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $534.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.25 and a 200-day moving average of $506.19. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

