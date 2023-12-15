450 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,843,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after buying an additional 89,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

