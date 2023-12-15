4,795 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.