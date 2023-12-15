4,795 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

