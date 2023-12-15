593,486 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 593,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,118,000. Apple makes up 6.1% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.32. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

