639 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 639 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

