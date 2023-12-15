7,099 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after acquiring an additional 910,216 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

