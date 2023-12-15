88,326 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $11,494,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

TCMD stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $69.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.38 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

