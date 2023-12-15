97,520 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 105.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

