Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 22,086 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $147.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

