Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

