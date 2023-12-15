Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 28,801 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,826. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.