Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $718,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $8,311,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,789.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,035,000 after buying an additional 96,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $215.95 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.82.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

