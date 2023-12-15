Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 946,731 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7,113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,731 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

