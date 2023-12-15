Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,385 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

