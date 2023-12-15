Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 446.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,668 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE MHK opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

