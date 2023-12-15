Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

