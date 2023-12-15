Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Global Industrial worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Industrial by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

