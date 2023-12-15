Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

