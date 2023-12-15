Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.64 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 189,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen bought 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.