Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 116,547 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,547 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.62% of Enhabit worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.07. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enhabit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

