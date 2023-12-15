Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 22,479 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ingredion by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ingredion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

