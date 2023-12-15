Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,956 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BERY opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.