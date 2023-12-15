Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,662 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.50 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.