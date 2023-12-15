Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 160,800 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 160,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.21% of Enerplus worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $15.04 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

