Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 295 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $145.78 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

