Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,900 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.4 %

WFG opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

