Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,652 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

