Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 46,728 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.29% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531,848 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

