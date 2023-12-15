Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

