Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day moving average of $303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

