Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. The company has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.