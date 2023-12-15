Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in November

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 1,567,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

