Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in November

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,971,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 1,567,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
Alfa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.