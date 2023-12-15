Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Up 3.7 %

CVX stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.