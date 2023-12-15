Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $39,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after buying an additional 651,054 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 235,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 221,259 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $186.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

