Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
About Alpha Services and
