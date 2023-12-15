Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Alpha Services and stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

