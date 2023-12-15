Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $282,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 114.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $987,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

