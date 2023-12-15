Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.9% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

