Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

