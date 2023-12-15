Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $150.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

