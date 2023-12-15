Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

