American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 76.1% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.